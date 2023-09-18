Only eight percent thought the two U.S. presidents were 'the best candidates,' and 64 percent responded that the rematch meant 'the political system is broken'

The American elections heated up on Sunday night, as a new poll indicated that the U.S. President Joe Biden would lose to the former White House incumbent, Donald Trump, despite both facing scrutiny for their advanced age.

CBS News conducted the survey with YouGov, and their final tally showed that 50 percent chose Trump over Biden, who received one percent less with 49, but, in general, the majority of voters showed their dissatisfaction with the choices.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File U.S. President Joe Biden.

Only eight percent of those surveyed thought Trump and Biden were “the best candidates.” And of those polled, 64 percent responded that the rematch meant “the political system is broken.” According to results, 36 percent said it was because “primary voters are out of touch” with the public.

It’s worth nothing, according to various previous polls that can be found on FiveThirtyEight, that U.S. Vice President Harris defeated all other Republican candidates except for Trump, and as observed in the latest CBS poll, many voters were concerned that Biden would retire and leave the reigns to his second-in-command.

AP Photo/Michael Probst U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany.

Furthermore, according to the CBS poll, 28 percent thought Biden was healthy enough to serve as president, and 34 percent thought he could actually finish a second term, compared to 56 and 55 to Trump respectively.

What can be concluded then from the polls was that the surveyed public don’t want anyone currently running for office.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In terms of issues important to the voting public, if it depended on finances alone then Trump would win with a massive 71 percent lead. However, if voters were choosing based on abortion rights, the Democrat party would lead with 37 percent compared to 29 for the GOP Republicans.

The majority of the public responded that both parties were too “extreme,” while the other values were also more or less equal with little variation, in terms of being “reasonable, strong or weak, and effective.”

Finally, half of Biden voters said it was in order to oppose the other candidate and not direct support, whereas Trump was favored directly by 61 percent, though only half liked him personally and 97 percent just thought their situation was better under his presidency.

Despite the undesirable candidates, the surveyed public placed a heavy importance on the election and “almost three-quarters of voters think the fate of democracy depends on who wins in 2024,” which according to the response, hinged entirely on the preferred candidate winning.