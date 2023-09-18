The encounter marks the latest installment in a series of high-level dialogues between the United States and China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to hold a meeting with China's Vice President Han Zheng on Monday in New York, the U.S. State Department announced on Monday.

The encounter marks the latest installment in a series of high-level dialogues between the United States and China.

Blinken's meeting with Vice President Han Zheng will take place in New York, coinciding with the proceedings of the UN General Assembly. The timing of this meeting is significant, as it occurs amid keen observation by the United States of recent personnel changes within Beijing's political landscape.

The abrupt replacement of Qin Gang, who was personally chosen by President Xi Jinping to serve as China's foreign minister, has raised eyebrows in Washington. Wang Yi, a seasoned policymaker, was swiftly appointed as his successor in July.

Initially, U.S. officials anticipated that Wang Yi would attend the annual UN gathering, where he might have engaged briefly with President Joe Biden. However, China has now confirmed that Vice President Han Zheng, a figure of comparatively lower international prominence, will represent the nation at the event.

LEAH MILLIS / PISCINE / AFP Le secrétaire d'État américain Antony Blinken et le ministre chinois des Affaires étrangères Qin Gang à Pékin le 18 juin 2023

Despite this adjustment, Wang Yi, who also serves as the Communist Party's foreign policy director, engaged in talks with Jake Sullivan, President Biden's national security advisor, over the weekend in Malta.

The discussions underscore the United States' commitment to maintaining open channels of communication with China, given the frequent tensions that arise between the world's two largest economies.

It is worth noting that both Secretary Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have made trips to Beijing earlier this year. The visits signify the resumption of contact that had been largely disrupted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.