U.S. President Biden is set to deliver his third speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday in New York.

U.S. officials have revealed that the President will emphasize the importance of international support for Ukraine and enhanced global cooperation on key issues such as development, climate change, and infrastructure.

One significant aspect of this year's UNGA is the absence of several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Their non-attendance has raised questions about the relevance and influence of the annual event. Biden's speech, in their absence, offers an opportunity for him to assert his leadership on the international stage, with one of his close advisers describing him as "the president of the world."

Biden's speech is expected to focus prominently on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. U.S. officials who briefed reporters indicated that he will reiterate his strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to deliver an in-person speech at the UNGA, his first since Russia's invasion. Biden and Zelensky are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday, followed by a joint press conference.

Beyond the Ukraine issue, Biden will underscore the need to strengthen the United Nations and other international institutions. He will advocate for reforms that expand opportunities for countries to engage with and influence the work of these organizations. His speech will additionally address global matters, including efforts to mobilize resources for international infrastructure projects and address the climate crisis.

A senior U.S. official stated, "This is an essential forum to demonstrate the president's commitment to inclusive and effective international cooperation to solve big problems."

Biden will engage in significant meetings during the UNGA sessions. On Tuesday, he will meet with the leaders of five Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, all of which share borders with Russia or China. Additionally, he will host the traditional reception for world leaders participating in the UNGA.

pool via AFP Photo/DEBBIE HILL US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands while giving joint statements at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016.

On Wednesday, Biden will hold separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before concluding his trip and returning to Washington later that evening.