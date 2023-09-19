Five Americans freed by Iran in prisoner swap arrive in U.S.

The former prisoners were part of a rare prisoner exchange that included 5 freed Iranians and the unfreezing of $6 billion in funds

Five Americans freed by Iran in a prisoner swap landed back in the United States on Tuesday to a joyous reunion with family members.

“Welcome home,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan posed on X/Twitter after the five arrived near Washington to relatives waving U.S. flags.

The former prisoners – including one held for eight years – were part of a rare prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran, a deal that included the freeing of five Iranian prisoners as well as the unfreezing of $6 billion in funds, frozen by U.S.-ally South Korea.

The swap marked a slight thaw in relations between the two countries over a host of issues, including Iran's advances in its nuclear program, although some observers urged caution in viewing the release as a sign of change.

The prisoners arrived on a flight from the Gulf state of Qatar, which helped facilitate the exchange, negotiated over several months. They will receive a medical checkup in the Washington area.

Washington has rejected criticism at home that it was paying "ransom," insisting the money will be used only for humanitarian purposes, with a threat to re-freeze the funds if not. But Iran has insisted it has full access.

The money "cruelly blocked until now and currently in the possession of the Islamic Republic belongs to the people (of Iran) and we will use them to meet the people's needs," said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

One of the freed prisoners praised U.S. President Joe Biden for ignoring the political backlash and taking the "incredibly difficult decisions" that freed them.

"Thank you, President Biden, for ultimately putting the lives of American citizens above politics," said Siamak Namazi, a businessman held by Iran since 2015.