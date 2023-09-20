U.S. State Department envoy discusses antisemitism and diplomacy with i24NEWS

In a wide ranging conversation, Lipstadt spoke on many topics, ranging from the recent meeting between Netanyahu and Musk to the U.S. combating antisemitism

Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. State Department's Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism, sat down with i24NEWS Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

In a wide ranging conversation, Lipstadt spoke on many topics, ranging from the recent meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk to the State Department's involvement in the UN's plan to combat antisemitism.

Ahead of his trip to address the UN in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with entrepreneur Elon Musk at his Telsa headquarters in California, where the pair discussed multiple topics including AI and antisemitism on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

When asked about the meeting, Lipstadt emphasized the importance of social media platforms upholding their own standards when it comes to hate speech and antisemitism.

She stated, "We do not condone hate speech. We don't want hatred, including antisemitism. And I would hope that they would live up to those obligations."

Avi Ohayon/GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (L) meet with Elon Musk in California, the United States.

In regards the UN General Assembly, the conversation shifted to the UN's efforts to develop a plan to combat antisemitism. Lipstadt revealed that the State Department has been involved in the process, offering opinions and insights into various aspects of the plan. She clarified, "We've been consulting with the UN. They've asked our opinions on things, they've asked us to look at certain language."

Despite not being public about their involvement, she affirmed that the State Department is actively participating in consultations.

AFP/Martyn Hayhow U.S. academic Deborah Lipstadt (C) exults April 11, 2000, the High Court in London after winning a libel case brought against her and Penguin publications by British revisionist historian David Irving.

A notable part of the interview addressed the recent comments made by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, which garnered criticism for their antisemitic nature. Lipstadt clarified that her response, which was highly critical of Abbas, came with the backing of the Near East office and the White House. She emphasized, "It wasn't just me out there by myself at all."

When asked about the State Department's approach to working with Mahmoud Abbas, Lipstadt pointed out that his recent statements were decidedly antisemitic, and they were even condemned by a significant number of Palestinian academics. "I found his statements abhorrent."

Ahmad HASSAN / AFP Le président palestinien Mahmud Abbas s'exprime lors du "Sommet pour Jérusalem" de la Ligue arabe au Caire, le 12 février 2023.

Discussing the state of antisemitism in the United States, Lipstadt highlighted that her role primarily focuses on international matters, as the State Department's employees traditionally concentrate on external issues.

However, she stressed the need for people, both Jews and non-Jews, to speak out against antisemitism and hate speech. Lipstadt emphasized, "Every genocide, and I'm not predicting this genocide at all, but every act of violence begins with words, words matter."

Luke Tress/Flash90 Demonstration against antisemitism, in Manhattan, New York City,

In a surprising revelation, Lipstadt mentioned a recent conversation of hers with the CIA, where she educated agents on identifying and understanding antisemitism.

The effort was aimed at enhancing their comprehension of antisemitism, especially in countries where it may be emerging.