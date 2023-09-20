Members of ultra-Orthodox, anti-Zionist sect meet with Iran’s Raisi on UNGA sidelines

Neturei Karta opposes the modern state of Israel on religious grounds, regularly protesting against the Jewish state

Members of Neturei Karta, an extreme anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect, met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"We found that throughout the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they respected and protected the Jewish community till today and you're only distinguishing that Zionism has nothing to do with the religion and the occupation is unacceptable,” said the Neturei Karta members who met with Raisi.

Neturei Karta opposes the modern state of Israel on religious grounds, regularly protesting against the Jewish state. They have regularly met with Holocaust deniers as well as leaders of the Iranian regime and the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

"I have heard that there are anti-Zionist Jews here and this is a great thing," said Raisi. "We always reiterate the fact that we have no issue whatsoever with the Jewish faith, with the Torah, and in Iran, the Jews have freedom of religion. Our only issue is with the Zionists."

Raisi stressed that he is against "oppression," regardless of whether it comes from Jews, Christians, or Muslims. "That's why we never recognized the members of ISIS as Muslims."

"Today, the Zionists wish to discredit the Jewish faith, but we draw a clear distinction between Zionism and the Jewish faith and your work in which you announce that 'we are Jewish, yet we are against Zionists,’ that is something to be commended," added the Islamic Republic’s leader.