U.S. School District confirms it is looking for a new teacher 'as quickly as possible' after telling parents Anne Frank novel incident was being investigated

A teacher was fired in the U.S. state of Texas for assigning and reading a graphic novel adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank, the latest in attacks on literature deemed inappropriate by conservative groups.

Administrators from the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District in Texas said parents first raised concerns that eighth-grade students were assigned a graphic novel version that included scenes depicting nude statues, lesbian attraction, and descriptions of genitalia.

“A version of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ book that was not approved by the district was read in class,” a spokesperson for the school district, Mike Canizales, told a local news channel.

“The district is currently in the process of posting the position to secure a high-quality, full-time teacher as quickly as possible,” Canizales told USA Today, after emailing the parents about the incident and saying “there is an active investigation.”

“It’s bad enough she’s having them read this for an assignment, but then she also is making them read it aloud and making a little girl talk about feeling each other’s breasts and when she sees a female she goes into ecstasy, that’s not OK,” a parent complained to local news.

The district had alerted parents in an email that “inappropriate” content was read aloud in class, and “the reading of that content will cease immediately. Your student’s teacher will communicate her apologies to you and your students soon, as she has expressed those apologies to us.”

The Anne Frank Fund, which manages the copyright of the various editions of the diary, has repeatedly defended the content of the graphic novel in previous incidents. The original Diary of Anne Frank has been translated into 70 languages and sold over 30 million copies, and is considered a seminal historical account of the Holocaust.