The U.S. government announced on Wednesday that it would be granting temporary residence and work permits for a period of 18 months to approximately 472,000 Venezuelans currently in the United States.

The move comes in response to the escalating instability and conditions in the South American nation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disclosed that the Biden administration has extended and reassigned the "Temporary Protected Status (TPS)" for Venezuelans who had already entered the United States before July 31, 2023. Under this designation, these individuals are safeguarded from deportation and are provided access to work permits.

The decision was made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, primarily due to the increased instability and lack of security witnessed in Venezuela, as stated by the DHS.

Eric BARADAT (AFP) An anti-Maduro demonstrator (R) argues with a protester against any US led intervention in Venezuela, in front of the White House in Washington on March 16, 2019

Currently, there are approximately 242,700 beneficiaries of TPS from Venezuela who have been living in the United States under the existing designation. With the recent redesignation, an additional 472,000 Venezuelans residing in the United States now have the opportunity to apply for protection against deportation, as per the DHS statement.

The TPS program was established by Congress to offer refuge to foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their home country due to natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary conditions.

AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the press at Miraflores Presidential Palace in in Caracas, Venezuela, October 15, 2021.

The United Nations has reported that over seven million individuals have fled Venezuela as the nation's economy deteriorated significantly under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro, who has held office since 2013.

In 2018, the United States was among numerous countries that rejected Maduro's contested reelection as fraudulent. Later on, Venezuela was initially designated for TPS in 2021.

In July, around 20 senators, mostly Democrats, called upon U.S. President Joe Biden to reassess the TPS designation for Venezuelans and Nicaraguans.

The senators have accused the Maduro government of numerous human rights abuses, such as the imprisonment of over 200 political dissidents and disqualification of opponents from participating in elections.