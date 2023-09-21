The Kurdish Iranian woman was killed by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab properly; the American Palestinian journalist died from IDF crossfire

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan made waves since Wednesday, when he protested with an image of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini, during a speech by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

Several Iranian human rights advocate had praised Erdan for his act of protest, which resulted in him being escorted out by UN security personnel, but there were also some who used the opportunity to compare Iran to Israel.

"I'm guessing America's Ambassador to the United Nation's won't be holding up a photo of Shireen Abu Akleh during Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at UNGA," MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on X (formerly Twitter), referencing an Al Jazeera journalist that was killed last year.

Abu Akleh was covering an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the West Bank, when she was shot by an Israeli soldier in crossfire with terrorists in Jenin, which resulted in an official apology for the unfortunate death.

"I think it’s an opportunity for me to say here that we are very sorry of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari had said.

"She was a journalist, a very established journalist. In Israel, we value our democracy and in a democracy we see high value in journalism and in a free press. We want journalists to feel safe in Israel, especially in wartime, even if they criticize us," Hagari added.

Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd killed by Iran's morality police for alleged violations of a strict dress code imposed on women since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Her death ignited a human rights movement that has faced a harsh crackdown.

Some victims of the crackdown were Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two journalists who broke Amini's death and funeral. Detained since September 2022, Iran put them on trail citing charges which included conspiracy against national security.

In response, the U.S. and its allies placed new sanctions on Iran and Iranian officials due to the serious human rights abuses, including torture and rape, carried out by Tehran's regime since the start of the protests.

Ozan KOSE / AFP Protestor holds up a picture of Mahsa Amini.

Human Rights Watch released a statement this week, saying "more than 500 people, including 69 children," were likely killed during the protest crackdown.

It added that Iranian authorities have also "arrested, sentenced or summoned to prison dozens of human rights defenders, including labor rights activists, journalists and women’s rights defenders."

Not only has Iran not apologized, as evident by the crackdown on protests and human rights activists, but just this week the Iranian government started advancing harsher penalties for women who do not adhere to the religious dress code.

Erdan on Wednesday had joined the international movement fighting for human rights in Iran, condemning the UN for not doing the same but even giving the Iranian leader a podium to speak.

For Hasan, though, there was a false equivalence that was worth quipping about, rather than being part of the voices that called out Iran's participation in the UN General Assembly High-level Week.