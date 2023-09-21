Rupert Murdoch steps down as head of Fox and News Corp

The 92-year-old mogul will assume the position of chairman emeritus at both organizations, according to an announcement made by Fox on Thursday

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, the founder of Fox News and other major media entities, has decided to step down from his leadership roles at Fox Corporation and News Corp.

Rupert's son, Lachlan Murdoch, will take the helm as chairman of News Corp. and continue serving as the chief executive officer of Fox Corp. Acknowledging his father's invaluable contributions, Lachlan expressed gratitude, stating, "We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies."

Murdoch's extensive media empire encompasses Fox News, which has wielded significant influence over television and American politics since its inception in 1996. His achievements include the creation of the Fox broadcast network, which challenged the supremacy of ABC, CBS, and NBC.

The media tycoon also owns prominent publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Within conservative circles, Murdoch holds considerable sway, primarily due to Fox News Channel's powerful impact on both television and national politics.

Murdoch, in a letter addressed to employees, assured them of his continued involvement at Fox in his new role. He pledged to remain engaged daily in the "contest of ideas" and described the companies as "communities" in which he intends to actively participate.

"I will be watching our broadcasts with a critical eye, reading our newspapers and websites and books with much interest," Murdoch stated.