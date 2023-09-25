Canada sorry over ovation in parliament for Ukrainian Waffen SS vet

'I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world,' speaker of parliament says

Canada's prime minister on Monday branded as "shameful and unacceptable" the standing ovation the nation's parliament gave a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis during World War II.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1706040215117217990 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The speaker of Canada's parliament, Anthony Rota, has apologized for the gaffe.

He'd paid homage to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada on Friday, telling the House of Commons Hunka had "fought for Ukrainian independence."

It was later pointed out that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit.

“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action,” Rota said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this was "clearly unacceptable."

"This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians," he told reporters.