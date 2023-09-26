Calls for Canadian Speaker's resignation grow over praising alleged Nazi veteran

It was revealed that Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit infamous for its crimes during the Holocaust

Canada's parliamentary speaker is facing growing calls for his resignation on Tuesday after he publicly praised a Ukrainian veteran during a visit by Ukraine's President, who was later revealed to have alleged Nazi ties from World War II.

The incident occurred during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the Canadian parliament on Friday when Speaker Anthony Rota gave a standing ovation to 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Yaroslav Hunka.

Rota introduced Hunka as "a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and described him as "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero."

However, it was subsequently revealed that Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit infamous for its involvement in crimes against humanity during the Holocaust, according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly joined a growing number of voices demanding Rota's resignation on Tuesday, labeling the incident "completely unacceptable" and "an embarrassment to the House and to Canadians."

Multiple political parties in Canada have also called for Rota's resignation.

Rota, who is a member of the Liberal Party, issued an apology on Sunday, expressing regret for his comments about Hunka. He acknowledged that he had later become aware of additional information, and stated, "This initiative was entirely my own ... I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world."

Rota explained that he had mentioned Hunka because he hails from the same electoral district as the veteran.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized Rota's remarks as "shameful" on Monday.

A faction aligned with the Liberal Party has called for Rota's resignation, while the primary opposition party, the Conservatives, criticized the Trudeau administration for not properly vetting Hunka, despite claiming they had no prior knowledge of his invitation to the event.