In first for a U.S. President, Biden joins United Auto Workers union strike

Former President Trump to hold rally for the United Auto Workers Union on Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden made history on Tuesday as he stood in solidarity with the United Auto Workers (UAW) pickets in Michigan on the 12th day of their ongoing strike against major carmakers.

This is the first time a U.S. president has ever joined the front lines of a strike moment, in a major move to support labor unions.

UAW President Shawn Fain warmly greeted President Biden upon his arrival in Michigan on Air Force One.

Biden's presence on the picket line comes just one day before former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, plans to visit Detroit for his own event aimed at wooing auto workers. However, union leaders have made it clear that they do not consider Trump an ally in their cause.

Historians say the comparable act dates back to 1902 when Theodore Roosevelt invited labor leaders and mine operators to the White House amid a historic coal strike, seen then as a rare embrace of unions in pursuit of a resolution.

Erik Loomis, a professor at the University of Rhode Island and an expert on U.S. labor history, commented on this historic move, stating, "This is absolutely unprecedented. No president has ever walked a picket line before."

"Presidents have historically avoided direct participation in strikes. They saw themselves more as mediators. They did not see it as their place to directly intervene in a strike or in labor action."

President Biden's actions may mark a turning point in the relationship between the White House and organized labor, with implications for future labor disputes and negotiations.

The United Auto Workers union is looking to claw back some of the major concessions

The strike, now in its second week, includes both U.S. vehicle production and parts facilities. The unions states they hope by striking in both departments, it will force the automakers to negotiate a relatively quick.