U.S. files lawsuit accusing Amazon of unlawful monopoly in online retail

A leading U.S. antitrust regulator has filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, alleging that the e-commerce giant is operating an illegal monopoly by imposing restrictive measures on sellers and hindering potential competitors.

This lawsuit, which had been anticipated, represents another crucial test for the Biden administration's efforts to rein in the power of large technology companies, amid ongoing legal challenges in U.S. courts.

Federal Trade Commission Chair, Lina Khan, said, "Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies."

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joined by 17 U.S. states in the legal action, has outlined two key antitrust violations concerning Amazon's "marketplace," a platform connecting external sellers with buyers.

Firstly, the case alleges that Amazon penalizes companies utilizing its platform for selling items at lower prices on alternative platforms. Amazon's response to this practice is to lower the ranking of these products on its site.

Additionally, the FTC claims that Amazon exerts pressure on sellers to subscribe to its "costly" logistics service, a condition for gaining access to Prime customers, who represent a substantial and highly valued user base on the platform.

David Ryder (Getty/AFP/Archives) Le fondateur et PDG d'Amazon.com Jeff Bezos, le 18 juin 2014 à Seattle, dans l'Etat de Washington

John Newman, Deputy Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, contended, "Amazon is a monopolist that uses its power to hike prices on American shoppers and charge sky-high fees on hundreds of thousands of online sellers."

He further emphasized the potential impact of this lawsuit, saying, "Seldom in the history of US antitrust law has one case had the potential to do so much good for so many people."

Amazon, in response, rejected the allegations.

Justin Sullivan (Getty/AFP/File) Amazon.com workers pack orders at an Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy, California

David Zapolsky, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy, criticized the FTC's stance, stating, "Today's suit makes clear the FTC's focus has radically departed from its mission of protecting consumers and competition. The lawsuit filed by the FTC today is wrong on the facts and the law, and we look forward to making that case in court."

Small business groups supporting the lawsuit have welcomed this legal action, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding the power and influence of major tech corporations in the U.S..