New York judge finds Trump and his sons 'engaged in years of financial fraud'

Judge Arthur Engoron also ordered some of the former U.S. president’s companies removed from his control and dissolved, as a punishment, pending appeal

Former U.S. president Donald Trump and his sons were found to have committed fraud by inflating the value of real estate and financial assets while making deals and securing loans for the Trump Organization, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron also ordered some of the former president’s companies removed from his control and dissolved, as a punishment pending appeal, which would make it impossible for Trump and his sons to do business in New York.

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, said an appeal would be filed and called the judge’s decision “completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.”

“My Civil rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether federal or state, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1706808017746899109 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

New York state Attorney General Letitia James had accused Trump, his two eldest sons and other Trump Organization executives of lying to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely exaggerated the value of their properties.

However, the former president’s lawyers asked for the case to be thrown out ahead of the trial in a summary judgment. James had filed the same request, seeking that Trump be found liable ahead of the trial and the judge sided with the NY attorney general.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, from management of the family empire, claiming "grossly inflated" numbers were submitted to banks and insurers each year between 2011 and 2021 "to secure and maintain loans and insurance on more favorable terms."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1706810902425595929 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his ruling, Engoron accused Trump and his attorneys of "reliance on bogus arguments."

"In defendants' world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land," the judge said. "This is a fantasy world, not the real world."

Among the properties falsely overvalued was Trump's apartment in Manhattan's Trump Tower, whose square footage was given as 30,000 square feet when it is actually 10,996 square feet.

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," the judge said.

In January, the Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million by a New York judge in a criminal tax and financial fraud case. The former president himself also faces federal criminal charges for the mishandling of classified documents and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results. As well as charges in New York for alleged hush money payments to a porn star and in Georgia for pressuring officials to overturn election results.