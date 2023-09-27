New Jersey senator Menendez pleads not guilty in Egyptian bribery case

U.S. Senator faces bribery charges while FBI investigates his connections with Egyptian officials

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges, including bribery, conspiracy to commit extortion, and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, on Wednesday afternoon.

The charges stem from allegations that Senator Menendez accepted substantial bribes, including gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars, and used his political influence to benefit both the Egyptian government and business associates in New Jersey.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 20, 2020, to work on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus.

The Department of Justice indicted the Menendez couple on Friday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing investigation.

While Menendez has already stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calls for his resignation are growing louder, even from fellow Democrats.

During his tenure as committee chairman, he played a crucial role in overseeing billions of dollars in US aid to Egypt, sparking concerns within Congress about the potential misuse of funds.

During the investigation, investigators discovered nearly half a million dollars in cash hidden throughout the senator's New Jersey residence, along with 13 bars of gold bullion valued at around $155,000. This case also implicates three businessmen, one of whom, Wael Hana, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.