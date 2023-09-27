Record-breaking astronaut Frank Rubio surpasses 371 Days in Space. The mission was planned to be only 6 months

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, ending their remarkable journey of over a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The triumphant return marked a significant milestone for Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American.

The mission embarked on a three-and-a-half-hour descent before landing southeast of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.

What was initially planned as a 6 month mission turned into a 371-day stay in space. The extended stay in orbit was necessitated by a series of unexpected events- such as damage inflicted on their original capsule by space junk.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (R) and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (C) and Dmitri Petelin.

This forced the crew to return to Earth in a rushed replacement capsule launched in February.

Rubio's accomplishment not only set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight but also highlighted the enduring cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos, as well as the dedication of astronauts and cosmonauts who continue to push the boundaries of human space exploration.

With a staggering 157 million miles covered and nearly 6,000 orbits around the Earth, this mission serves as a testament to the unwavering spirit of exploration that drives humanity's quest for the stars.