Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said it would distribute the flyers as part of their efforts to keep more asylum seekers from coming to the city

New York City has announced plans to distribute flyers at shelters and the southern border, cautioning newcomers that free housing will not be provided and advising them to seek more affordable cities.

The city, long known as a sanctuary for immigrants, has seen a staggering 116,000 new arrivals in just 18 months, overwhelming its resources and capacity.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration unveiled this initiative as part of their strategy to dissuade additional asylum seekers from choosing the metropolis as their destination. Currently, New York City is grappling with the task of housing and supporting over 60,000 asylum seekers.

During a City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Ana Williams Isom presented the updated flyers, stressing their importance in combatting "misinformation" propagated by social media and human traffickers regarding migrant services within the city.

Isom stated, "We'll be distributing these flyers at our shelters and intake centers in New York City, as well as through NGOs and nonprofits across the country. We know that there are people in our shelters that are telling their family members to come to New York City and that they'll get housing... that has never been the case, but we want to make sure we're being clear with people that New York City is out of space."

The revised flyers deliver a direct message to potential migrants, with one line stating, "NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city."

While similar flyers were distributed in July to discourage asylum seekers at the border, the updated versions take a more unambiguous approach.

They include stark warnings such as "New York City’s resources have been exhausted," "You will not be placed in a hotel," and "NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit, and you will not be able to easily find work."

This effort underscores the city's urgency to address the challenge of accommodating and supporting the rapidly growing migrant population.

