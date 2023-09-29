Tributes pour in for the nonagenarian Democrat from California

US Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at 90 years old on Friday, official sources confirmed.

Feinstein, the oldest senator, had earlier this year announced she would not seek reelection in 2024 as her health deteriorated.

"Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics," said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Chuck Schumer adds, "She's a legend. A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues."