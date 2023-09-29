English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

i24NEWS

1 min read
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominations on Capitol Hill September 6, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angere/AFPSen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominations on Capitol Hill September 6, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Tributes pour in for the nonagenarian Democrat from California

US Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at 90 years old on Friday, official sources confirmed.

Feinstein, the oldest senator, had earlier this year announced she would not seek reelection in 2024 as her health deteriorated.

"Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics," said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Chuck Schumer adds, "She's a legend. A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues."

This article received 0 comments