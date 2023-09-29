Las Vegas police arrest suspect in 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Suspect has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted that he was in the car from which the gunfire erupted during the assassination

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was killed in the city nearly three decades ago.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was was charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, and died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

Shakur was an award-winning rapper, activist and actor who sold more than 75 million records worldwide.