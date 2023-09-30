US House passes stop-gap measure to avoid govt shutdown

Infighting among Republicans who control the House has pushed the U.S. to the brink of its fourth partial shutdown in a decade

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a temporary funding bill, in a major step towards avoiding a disruptive government shutdown.

House members voted 335-91 to approve a funding measure meant to keep the government running for another 45 days, sending the bill to the Democrat-controlled Senate in a last-ditch effort to avoid a government freeze.

The new approach would leave behind aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but the plan would increase federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting President Joe Biden’s full request.

“We’re going to do our job,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy said before the House vote. “We’re going to be adults in the room. And we’re going to keep government open.”