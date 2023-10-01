The funding bill will keep federal agencies operational for an additional 45 days

In a race against the clock, the U.S. Congress passed an eleventh-hour funding bill on Saturday, narrowly avoiding a costly government shutdown.

The bipartisan agreement was signed by President Biden before the midnight deadline.

The funding bill will keep federal agencies operational for an additional 45 days. However, notably absent from the deal is aid for war-torn Ukraine, a request made by Biden.

Just three hours before the midnight deadline, the Senate approved the resolution, which had previously advanced from the House of Representatives earlier in the day. This eleventh-hour "continuing resolution" was introduced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as millions of federal workers faced the prospect of being sent home without pay.

A government shutdown would have disrupted various essential government functions, from military operations to food aid to federal policymaking.

President Biden, while relieved that the government avoided a shutdown, expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation.

He criticized McCarthy and House Republicans for backtracking on spending levels that had been agreed upon with the White House months ago, a significant factor in the near miss of a government shutdown. He also lamented the removal of support for Ukraine from the bill.

In a statement, Biden remarked, "Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans."

However, he remained hopeful, saying, "I fully expect the speaker will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House steps as they leave after attending an annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon gathering at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., USA.

The looming shutdown crisis was primarily triggered by a small group of hardline Republicans who defied their party's leadership. They thwarted several temporary funding proposals, pushing for deep spending cuts.

This group of 21 hardliners had even threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy from his position if a stopgap measure they opposed was passed with Democratic support. As a result, many observers in Washington anticipated that the speaker would have to fight for his job in the coming weeks.