Trump announces appearance at civil fraud trial, amid election campaign

The former U.S. president says he is going 'to fight for my name and reputation,' accusing the NY Attorney General and judge of being 'corrupt'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will go to court on Monday morning for the start of a civil fraud trial against his company, two of his sons, and himself, in the state of New York.

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, decrying the prosecuting NY Attorney General as “corrupt and racist.”

The former president then accused the presiding judge as being “Trump Hating,” as well as being “unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me.”

“His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse, THIS WHOLE CASE IS SHAM!!!" he added.

In Monday's case, Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr. committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years.

In addition to this civil case, the Republican frontrunner also faces several major criminal proceedings in the months ahead.

He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Washington on March 4, on charges of trying to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

After that, Trump will be back in New York state court, for criminal hush money charges, and later in a Florida federal court, where he is accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

Finally, he will also have to answer to state charges in Georgia, where prosecutors say Trump illegally tried to get the southern state's 2020 election results changed in his favor.

In a summary judgement, Engoron ruled that Trump, his two eldest sons and other Trump Organization executives lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.