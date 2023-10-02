NY Police issue amber alert for 9 year old missing girl, Charlotte Sena

The missing girl was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park, according to the U.S. State Police, wearing 'a tie dye Pokémon shirt, blue pants, black crocs'

New York State Police (NYSP) activated an amber alert due to a suspected child abduction, after a 9 year old girl went missing at the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, about 50 miles north of Albany.

Charlotte Sena was last seen at around 6.15pm on Saturday, “wearing a tie dye Pokémon shirt, blue pants, black crocs.” She was described as a white female with blonde hair, at approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 90 pounds.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708564480467067171 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"As a mother, a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they are going through," NY Governor Kathy Hochul said in a streamed statement, adding it was "every parent's nightmare.”

The governor gave the update on Sunday, after meeting with the missing girl's family, saying a massive effort was ongoing near Saratoga Springs to locate Charlotte Sena.

NY Governor's Office NY Governor Kathy Hochul (2nd-L) at the Moreau Lake State Park, in Saratoga County, New York, United States.

The Sena family were camping in the "Loop A" section of the Moreau Lake State Park. She was riding her bike with friends, and then asked to do another round on her own.

"Literally 15 minutes later, hadn't come back. That's when the nightmare begins," Hochul explained. The NYSP then began searching for hours, employing dogs, drones and boats.

NY Governor's Office NYSP research efforts for the 9 year old missing girl, Charlotte Sena, last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park.

"After that exhaustive search, when we couldn't find her, it's quite possible that an abduction had taken place," NYSP Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone said in the statement with the governor.

Specialized technology, as well as more than 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials were deployed in the search, according to the statement. Police did find Charlotte Sena’s bicycle.

"I really don't want to get into the cameras and technological aspects of our investigation and search, but I can assure you, as the governor mentioned, we are doing everything we can to reunite Charlotte with her family," Mazzone added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708540427308011788 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The NY governor concluded that state police will spare no effort to locate the 9 year old missing girl.