White House celebrates Sukkot with opening of presidential sukkah

In a historic move, the White House marked the Jewish holiday of Sukkot by opening its very own presidential sukkah, a temporary outdoor structure traditionally built to celebrate the festival.

Shelley Greenspan, who heads the liaison with the Jewish community within the American administration, officially inaugurated the presidential sukkah at the entrance to Joe Biden's residence at the White House.

The sukkah, often referred to as a "hut," was opened on Saturday, coinciding with the first day of Sukkot, a major Jewish holiday.

Greenspan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the exciting news and express her gratitude to the children who took part in decorating the sukkah. "A special thank you to all the children who came to decorate the official White House sukkah today," she tweeted.

The presidential sukkah holds special significance as it is the first thing visitors will encounter during public tours of the White House throughout the week of Sukkot, which extends until October 8 in the United States.

The sukkah itself is adorned with vibrant paper chains, each carrying different wishes for the Jewish new year. Inside the sukkah, a table is adorned with an array of vegetables and fruits, including pumpkins that are characteristic of the autumn season in the United States, as well as apples, symbolizing Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year that recently commenced.

Sukkot, observed over seven days, involves the construction of temporary outdoor dwellings, where Jews often eat and, in some traditions, sleep. These cabins symbolize the divine protection that the Hebrews received in the desert after their exodus from Egypt. Sukkot is also one of the three pilgrimage festivals during which Jews were commanded to visit the Temple in Jerusalem.

This particular sukkah is remarkable as it is the first built directly at the initiative of the White House. Previous sukkahs were erected through the efforts of the Lubavitch movement in Washington.