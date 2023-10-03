Armed robbers carjack U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar in Washington DC

The Member of Congress from Texas was the latest victim of carjacking in the American capital

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar was carjacked outside his residence in Washington on Monday night, amid a rise in armed thefts in the American capital.

The Democratic representative from Texas was robbed by three armed attackers, the U.S. lawmaker's chief of staff confirmed to AFP.

"Three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle" as he was parking, Jacob Hochberg said.

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement," Hochberg added, thanking police for their "swift action and for recovering the congressman's vehicle."

Due to his political affiliation to the Democratic party, some of his opponents from the other side of the isles used the opportunity for election sloganeering.

"They should be prosecuting real criminals instead of persecuting their political enemies," Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X (formerly Twitter), though she did "hope" Cuellar was ok.

Washington has seen a steep rise in carjacking, with 750 reported offenses so far this year, according to the city's police department.

That is almost double the number of carjacking incidents, during the same period last year in the United States’ capital.