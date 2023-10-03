New York State Police find missing 9 year old girl, Charlotte Sena

A suspected kidnapper was also taken into custody for the abduction of Charlotte Sena from the Moreau Lake State Park, NY Governor Kath Hochul announces

New York State Police (NYSP) found a kidnapped nine year old girl, Charlotte Sena, who was found about 48 hours after first being reported missing from the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, about 50 miles north of the state capital Albany.

“After a 48-hour-long search, Charlotte Sena has been found,” New York (NY) Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Monday evening.

New York State Police The 9 year old missing girl, Charlotte Sena, was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park, according to the New York State Police.

“A suspect has been identified and taken into custody in the abduction of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena,” Hochul stated.

“I promised Charlotte's parents we'd leave no stone unturned in our search,” she added, “Now, because of the extraordinary work of law enforcement, Charlotte will be reunited with her family.”

“Law enforcement teams were relentless in finding this little girl — putting the pieces together and leaving no cabin unturned — to bring Charlotte home to her parents.”

“Charlotte is safe and her abductor is behind bars tonight,” the NY governor concluded.

The search included “400 certified search and rescue personnel,” according to a NYSP statement.

A ransom note was left at the Sena family’s home, Hochul told CNN about the investigation, saying the police were able to use fingerprints left on the document and other technologies to locate the 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross, Jr., who had abducted the nine-year-old girl.

Investigators then determined Ross lived in a temporary camper dwelling behind his mother’s residence. The suspect was then arrested by two SWAT teams, who also found Sena hidden in a cabinet.