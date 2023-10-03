The move by Matt Gaetz meant Democrats were faced with the choice of voting to rescue a Trump-alligned speaker

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from his position in the legislature by his own party on Tuesday, after Democrats announced they would not bail him out of a move by Republican hardliners for his ouster from the powerful post.

The high-stakes showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership. The vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance.

The House then opened an extraordinary floor debate, unseen in modern times, ahead of the next round of voting on what could be an motion to “vacate the chair” — something that has not happened in Congress in a century.

The move meant Democrats were faced with the choice of voting to rescue a speaker who is aligned with scandal-embroiled former Republican president Donald Trump and recently opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ultimately encouraged Democrats to oust McCarthy, criticizing the right-wing lawmakers he refers to as "MAGA extremists" after Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.