Judge hits Trump with gag order in fraud trial

'Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable,' judge warns former president

The judge heading former U.S. president Donald Trump’s fraud trial in New York issued a gag order relating to conduct during the beleaguered billionaire-turned-politician’s court case on Tuesday, responding to an attack against one of the judge’s staffers on social media.

Judge Arthur Engoron warned Trump that “personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable. Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing, or speaking publicly about any of my staff.”

Trump had posted a picture of one of Engoron's clerks earlier that day, calling her Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “girlfriend.”

The current Republican front runner slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James for bringing charges against him, dubbing her "very corrupt" and "grossly incompetent."

Engoron also came under Trump’s fire in the civil trial – for being a “rogue, out of control, Trump-hating judge.”

“This case should be dismissed immediately,” Trump added, before deleting the post several hours later.

The order only pertained to his staffers, not to the judge himself.

The case involves Trump, his sons, and executives at his company allegedly inflating the projected worth of assets. James is seeking $250 million in penalties, as well as the accused being removed from being the executives of the company.

Last week, Engoron ruled that Trump and his sons "engaged in years of financial fraud."

Trump is facing several criminal trials as well, which he has blasted as a witch hunt against him ahead of the 2024 presidential election.