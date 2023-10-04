Multiple victims at university campus in Baltimore after active shooter situation

Baltimore Police say the situation was no longer active but still advised students and family to steer clear of the shooter area at Morgan State University

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) responded to an "active shooter" at Morgan State University (MSU) on Tuesday night, confirming "multiple victims involved."

"BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," the local enforcement had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson Media gather outside the entrance to Morgan State University after reports of a shooting at the campus in Baltimore, United States.

MSU also urged students and their family members to steer clear of the affected area and shelter in place, and the BPD offered media and concerned family members a safe location to ask questions.

Roughly two hours later, BPD officials stated it was no longer "an Active Shooter Situation." And said there would be a full media briefing "soon."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709414423767507356

Morgan State University is a historically Black institution that has about 9,000 students, according to its latest enrolment numbers.

The U.S. has struggled with a large number of mass shootings and incidents of gun violence, receiving outcries for reform but still remains a contentious debate topic.