Canada elects Greg Fergus as House Speaker, first black person to take on role

The Canadian province of Manitoba also elects First Nations politician Wab Kinew, the first indigenous leader elected to the role of provincial premier

Canada elected Liberal lawmaker Greg Fergus as speaker of parliament on Tuesday, making him the first black man to hold such a position in the Canadian government.

Another electoral first took place on Tuesday, in the Canadian province of Manitoba, First Nations politician Wab Kinew won a vote to become premier, making him the first Indigenous person chosen to head a provincial government.

"This is a great victory for all of us in Manitoba," Kinew told a crowd of cheering supporters, as he rises with a majority government with the New Democratic Party.

"I know a lot of people in the big cities they looked down on us here in Manitoba. But look what little old Manitoba did tonight. Manitoba did something more progressive than any of those big cities ever did."

Fergus’ predecessor recently resigned over widespread condemnation for “mistakenly” inviting and celebrating a Ukrainian veteran, who fought for the Nazis, while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting the Canadian parliament.

The new House Speaker said in opening remarks that the Canadian House of Commons was where "hard debates will happen," but urged lawmakers to "treat each other with respect."

"There can be no dialogue unless there is a mutual understanding of respect,” Fergus added.

Fergus was escorted arm in arm into the House of Commons by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, as is tradition.

As speaker of the chamber, his role is to chair House of Commons debates and enforce parliamentary rules while remaining impartial, only voting to break ties.

"This should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get into politics,” Trudeau said, congratulating the new speaker for being the first Black Canadian to take up the role.

First elected as a member of Parliament in 2015, Fergus founded the parliamentary black caucus. He also served as Trudeau's parliamentary secretary.

His new role as speaker must start with "restoring the honour of this chamber," Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats said.

The former speaker, Anthony Rota, celebrated an elderly Ukrainian immigrant from his electoral district as a hero, prompting a standing ovation. He resigned after it was revealed that the veteran had served in a Nazi military unit.