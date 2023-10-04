U.S. senator calls for end to Azerbaijan aid following Nagorno conflict

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cardin underscored the need to address Azerbaijan's "coordinated, intentional campaign of ethnic cleansing"

The newly appointed head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Ben Cardin, has urged the cessation of security aid to Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the country's military operation to retake Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic Armenian separatist forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cardin underscored the need to address Azerbaijan's "coordinated, intentional campaign of ethnic cleansing."

He emphasized the necessity to provide support to the displaced Armenian population and to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its actions.

Cardin proposed that the United States utilize the suspension of security assistance as a means of leverage to discourage Azerbaijan from forcefully establishing a land corridor through Armenia, connecting to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

Following last month's swift offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, which marked the end of decades of ethnic Armenian separatist control, both Azerbaijan and its ally, Turkey, have hinted at their interest in creating a land corridor to Nakhchivan. Nakhchivan has been linked to Azerbaijan for a century but lacks a direct land border with the country.

ALAIN JOCARD / AFP Armenian refugees wait in a square of Goris city centre on September 29, 2023 before being evacuated in various Armenian cities, as the exodus from the Nagorno-Karabakh ethnic Armenian enclave following its fall to Azerbaijani forces continued unabated.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of ethnic Armenian residents, with Armenia alleging ethnic cleansing.

Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim nation, denies these allegations and asserts its commitment to upholding the rights of the historically Christian Armenian population.

It is worth noting that U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan is already restricted by a 1992 law passed by Congress, which prohibits the provision of security aid. However, US presidents have consistently waived these restrictions every year, citing national security interests.

Karen MINASYAN / AFP Soldiers of the Russian peacekeeping force man a checkpoint outside the town of Shusha, in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

A U.S. government report published last year revealed that Azerbaijan had received approximately $164 million in US security assistance between 2002 and 2020.

Azerbaijan, bolstered by its oil wealth, has cultivated strong ties with both Turkey and Israel and has substantially increased its military capabilities in recent years.

Cardin assumed his role last month, succeeding Senator Bob Menendez, who was known for his vocal criticism of Turkey and Azerbaijan and faced corruption allegations during his tenure.