Canada to reveal names of Nazi collaborators who immigrated after WWII

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to declassify a list of individuals suspected of collaborating with the Nazi regime who immigrated to Canada after World War II.

This decision follows a recent parliamentary tribute to a former Nazi soldier in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which revealed the man's undisclosed wartime history.

Trudeau emphasized that senior officials had conducted a thorough examination of the issue, including delving into archival records, and had made recommendations to the responsible ministers.

In 1986, a public inquiry known as the Deschênes Commission released an independent report regarding the alleged presence of over 800 Nazi war criminals in Canada but withheld their names from the public. Jewish organizations have long advocated for the government to release the classified portion of the report to shed light on this historical issue.

The decision to disclose the names of former Nazi collaborators gained momentum after a September incident involving Anthony Rota, the former Speaker of the House of Commons, who praised 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka, accused of having fought in the SS, as a "Ukrainian hero."

PATRICK DOYLE / POOL / AFP Le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky, le Premier ministre canadien Justin Trudeau, le président de la Chambre des communes Anthony Rota et la présidente du Sénat Raymonde Gagneau au Parlement canadien, à Ottawa, Canada, le 22 septembre 2023

Hunka's wartime involvement in the Waffen-SS and his recognition in the House of Commons raised significant concerns, leading Governor General Mary Simon's office to express "deep regret" and extend "sincere apologies."

In 1987, Peter Savaryn, another individual reportedly linked to the Waffen-SS, had been posthumously awarded the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian distinction.

Christof Stache (AFP/File) Efraim Zuroff, director of the Jerusalem Office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center

According to reports from American Jewish media outlet Forward, Peter Savaryn, the former chancellor of the University of Alberta, had also been associated with the Waffen-SS.

The Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center urged Canadian authorities to address the errors and harm caused by this "dark" chapter in the nation's history, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability regarding individuals involved with the Nazi regime who found refuge in Canada after World War II.