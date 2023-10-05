ADL releases statement on X and antisemitism controversy

Musk publicly thanked the advocacy group, clarifying they have bought ads on X and are working together to stop hate speech on the social media platform.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released a statement addressing criticism due to perceived efforts to encourage advertisers to boycott X.

This, following changes to the platform's moderation rules which the ADL believed had led to an increase in hate speech on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement clarified that “any allegation that ADL has somehow orchestrated a boycott of X or caused billions of dollars of losses to the company or is ‘pulling the strings’ for other advertisers is false.”

The organization goes on to further refute claims that it orchestrated a boycott of X or caused substantial financial losses to the company, asserting that they themselves had been advertising on the platform until recent anti-ADL attacks.

"We appreciate X’s stated intent over the last few weeks to address antisemitism and hate on the platform," ADL said in the statement. "This has been useful; more needs to be done; and, as we have with other companies, in the spirit of collaboration, we are hopeful that we can continue to engage with X on this important matter."

Elon Musk responded to the ADL’s statement in a post Wednesday saying, “Thank you for clarifying that you support advertising on X.”

The ADL has not provided specific information regarding actions taken by X, aside from meetings with the ADL and Jewish leaders to discuss their initiatives.

Previous to the statement, Musk threatened legal action against the ADL, alleging that the organization's statements had negatively impacted X's advertising revenue. While X has consistently asserted that instances of hate speech on the platform have decreased year-over-year, independent third-party analyses contradict these claims, serving as the foundation for the ADL's initial critique of the company.