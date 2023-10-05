Biden administration approves 'building a wall' amid rising immigration

The construction is approved for approximately 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas. Biden supporters & environmentalists oppose the decision.

The Biden administration is taking steps to address the escalating issue of illegal border crossings by planning the construction of a new section of border wall in southern Texas.

This move marks a departure from President Joe Biden's 2020 promise not to build any additional border wall if elected, a commitment he made following the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Approximately 20 miles of border wall will be erected in Starr County, along the Mexican border, where officials have reported a significant increase in the number of crossings.

The decision to build the new wall has been met with opposition from environmentalists, who argue that the structures will disrupt the habitats of endangered plants and animals.

This marks the first instance of the Biden administration utilizing its authority to approve new wall construction, a practice frequently employed during the Trump era, which saw the construction of approximately 50 miles of new wall and the upgrade of 400 miles of existing barriers.

Despite the backlash, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has defended the move, stating that it is utilizing funds already allocated for border barrier construction.

The increasing number of illegal border crossings, with over 245,000 in the Rio Grande Valley area alone this year, has prompted the administration to address the issue with urgency.

AP Photo/Matt York A group of men detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after crossing the border wall in the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The secretary of homeland security has referred to an "acute and immediate need" for the new wall section to prevent unlawful entries. To facilitate the construction, dozens of federal laws, including the Clean Air Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, have been waived.