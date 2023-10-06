Trump offers himself for U.S. House speaker role then endorses another

Meanwhile, the former American president continues to be caught up in legal troubles and new report comes out that he shared nuclear-submarine secrets

Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered himself for the recently vacated House Speaker role, but subsequently endorsed another Republican lawmaker on Thursday night.

On the same night, it was alleged by American media that Trump shared highly classified information about U.S. nuclear submarines in a meeting at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago, shortly after leaving office.

Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court.

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told Fox News about the U.S. House Speaker role that Republican Kevin McCarthy was recently impeached from.

"If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president,” the former president stated.

Chip Somodevilla/AFP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the House Chamber.

McCarthy was axed this week in a historic rebellion by far-right members of his own Republican party, who accused him of a string of broken promises and were furious at his cooperation with Democrats.

"Unfortunately he [Trump] doesn't know the House rules, which say if you're indicted you cannot be in House leadership," former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock told CNN.

Aside from a classified documents case, Trump faces three other indictments, including one federal and one in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power, and one in New York stemming from election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified billionaire Anthony Pratt as the latest figure in Trump’s classified documents case, after ABC News first revealed the story that an Australian businessman went on to hare the sensitive details about the U.S. submarines with "scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists."