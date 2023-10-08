Blinken: Hindering Saudi normalization 'possibly' motivated Hamas attack

Civilians from different nationalities are among hundreds killed, wounded by Palestinian terrorists that carried out one of the worst attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that the normalization talks between the Saudis and Israelis, mediated by Washington, could have been part of the reason Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend.

The Hamas terror group unleashed a brutal assault on Saturday, with thousands of rockets being launched from the Gaza Strip, as well as hundreds of terrorists infiltrating into Israeli territory and taking civilian hostages.

The surprise assault on Israel has left more than 600 dead and 2,156 wounded, from many different nationalities, with reports of Americans among those murdered by Palestinian terrorists. Different U.S. personalities have likened the Hamas attack to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

“You will hear later today about our additional aid to Israel,” Blinken informed CNN.

“We have reports that several Americans have been killed, and also some who are missing. We are looking into the matter,” the U.S. Secretary of State added.

“It is possible that part of Hamas's motivation was to hinder the normalization talks [with Saudi Arabia] along with other countries that are not interested in it,” he stated, possibly hinting at Iran that has been strongly opposed to Middle Eastern countries getting closer to Israel.

The normalization talks were reportedly being pushed to be completed before U.S. President Joe Biden had to focus more time on the election campaign, starting in 2024. Blinken had been leading the Washington-led effort to reach a deal.

With the outbreak of the war, Blinken made several phone calls to regional counterparts and allies. The U.S. Secretary of State posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had discussed the horrific attacks with foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Qatari prime minister.

“I reiterated Israel’s right to self defense and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants,” he said in one tweet.

“Together, we must work toward an immediate halt to these attacks and support Israel’s right to defend itself, rescue hostages, and protect its citizens,” Blinken wrote on X, tagging counterparts from the European Union, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

