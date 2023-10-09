At least ten British citizens have also been reported missing or dead after Hamas' terror attacks on Israel

At least nine American citizens have died in the recent wave of attacks on Israel by Hamas.

The confirmation of these casualties came from a briefing by the United States National Security Council spokesperson during a press briefing held on Monday.

Expressing condolences to the victims and their families, the spokesperson stated, "At this time, we can confirm the death of nine US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

During the briefing, U.S. Senator Schumer also sought assurances regarding Israel's security, stating, "I asked the representatives of our Defense Department if they are giving Israel everything they need, and I was heartened that they said yes and that they are surging support." He further conveyed his commitment to ensure that Israel receives all necessary assistance to protect itself.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier warned of the possibility of Americans among the casualties, emphasizing the government's priority to verify information and rescue any US hostages.

In addition to the American casualties, Israel has confirmed the presence of American hostages among those taken by Hamas during the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is has officially reported that 10 British citizens are either dead or missing in Israel following the recent attacks by Hamas. Additionally, 12 from Thailand, 10 from Nepal, 2 from France, 2 from Ukraine, 2 from Mexico, and 2 from Brazil have been reported missing or dead.