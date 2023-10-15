The poll also highlights variations in opinions based on political affiliations and age groups

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS has revealed that a significant portion of the American public expresses strong sympathy for the Israeli people and tends to view the Israeli government's military response to Hamas' attacks as justified.

At the same time, there are concerns about the potential for these conflicts between Israel and Hamas to lead to terrorism in the United States. The poll also highlights variations in opinions based on political affiliations and age groups.

Trust in President Biden

The survey indicates mixed levels of trust in President Joe Biden regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Approximately 47 percent of respondents express at least a moderate amount of trust in his decision-making abilities.

Interestingly, this level of trust is slightly higher than the confidence in Biden's decision-making at the outset of the war in Ukraine, where 42 percent of respondents had faith in him.

Perception of Israeli Government's Response

The poll shows that 50 percent of Americans believe the Israeli government's military response to Hamas attacks is entirely justified, while an additional 20 percent see it as partially justified. Only 8 percent of respondents feel that the response is not justified at all, and 21 percent remain uncertain about their stance on this matter.

The breakdown by political affiliation is notable, with 68 percent of Republicans, 45 percent of independents, and 38 percent of Democrats considering the Israeli response fully justified.

Furthermore, age groups play a role in these opinions, with 81 percent of those aged 65 or older seeing it as fully justified, compared to 56 percent of those aged 50-64, 44 percent of those aged 35-49, and 27 percent of those aged 18-34. Nevertheless, a majority across all age groups and party affiliations believe that the Israeli response is at least partially justified.

Jalaa MAREY / AFP Israeli Merkava tanks are positioned in the north of Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023.

Public Sympathy

The poll reveals that a substantial 71 percent of Americans feel a high level of sympathy for the Israeli people regarding the attacks by Hamas on October 7. Moreover, a remarkable 96 percent express at least some sympathy for the Israeli people. Similarly, there is widespread sympathy for the Palestinian people, with 87 percent expressing at least some sympathy, though only 41 percent feel a strong sense of sympathy. An impressive 84 percent of respondents have some level of sympathy for both Israelis and Palestinians as they face ongoing hostilities.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Kibbutz Be'eri après le passage des terroristes du Hamas

Divergence Based on Age and Party Affiliation

Age and political divisions are prominent in these sentiments. Younger Americans and Democrats tend to express higher levels of sympathy for the Palestinian people compared to Republicans and older Americans.

While majorities from all political affiliations express significant sympathy for the Israeli people (78 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of independents, and 67 percent of Democrats), there is a substantial gap between Democrats (49 percent) and independents (47 percent) who have strong sympathy for the Palestinian people, and the percentage of Republicans who share the same sentiment (26 percent).

Age-Related Differences

The age divide is particularly pronounced. Among individuals aged 65 or older, 87 percent have deep sympathy for the Israeli people, with only 36 percent feeling the same for the Palestinian people.

Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90 Families ask for their kidnapped relatives to be returned from Gaza

In contrast, among those under the age of 35, 61 percent express strong sympathy for the Israeli people, while a similar percentage, 54 percent, conveys similar sentiments for the Palestinian people.

Keep up to date with up to the minute information on the war in our LIVEBLOG.