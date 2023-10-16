Police charged the suspect with a hate-crime, believed to have been motivated by the Hamas attack on Israel

Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old boy, was killed and his mother Hanaan Shahin seriously wounded on Saturday, after their landlord attacked them in their home in Plainfield, near Chicago.

The suspect, Joseph Czuba, 71, is believed to have attacked the Palestinian-American family for being Muslim, in his reaction to the Israeli-Hamas war.

Police charged him on Sunday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and aggravated battery.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the Will County Sheriff's office stated.

The boy was stabbed 26 times; he died in the hospital. His mother was reported to be in serious condition, but she is expected to survive.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack, releasing a statement that read: “This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are".

On the President's X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote: “As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713757676889309524 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Chicago office of the civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago), the child was born in the U.S. His mother, originally from the village of Beitunia in the West Bank, immigrated to the country 12 years ago.

Police across the country have boosted their presence in major cities including New York and Los Angeles amid concerns there might be an increase in hate crimes motivated by antisemitism or Islamophobia in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel. An alarming spike in antisemitic incidents has been observed in Europe since the beginning of the Israeli-Hamas war.