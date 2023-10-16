U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday - report

Previous Isreeli reports indicated the American president would visit before the weekend, while administration officials said there was no finalized date

U.S. President Joe Biden was reportedly “considering” a trip to Israel as a show of solidarity, but no date has been finalized, a senior administration official said on Sunday.

Despite many Israeli reports of an upcoming visit this week, a White House source told i24NEWS that Biden postponed a planned trip to the state of Colorado, but said the president will stay in Washington to participate in national security meetings.

Israeli media had first reported that the trip could be as early as Wednesday or Thursday, the latest of which was Channel 12 saying it was Wednesday, but an official visit by the U.S. president has not been confirmed publicly.

The trip was being reported as an opportunity for Biden to personally affirm to the Israeli people that the United States stands unwaveringly by their side, following a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, which killed over 1,400 people and started a war.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the invitation during a phone call with Biden on Sunday, according to Israeli media. In addition, Egyptian sources reported that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited the U.S. president to take part in an international conference on Saturday regarding the war in Gaza.

Such a trip could include a visit to other countries in the region, such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel twice.

The United States has attempted to balance its support for the Jewish state, while wrangling Arab countries to participate in humanitarian relief efforts, in particular to free civilian hostages captured by Hamas terrorists, an undetermined number of whom are American.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Tel Aviv, October 13, 2023.

While at the same time skirting concerns of additional fronts opening up, such as in the north with Hezbollah, which U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly said would lead to American aerial support, if the Lebanese terrorist organization attacked Israel.