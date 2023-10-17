Israeli Taylor Swift bodyguard joins IDF reserves to fight Hamas

'I stand not only with Israel, but with humanity,' says the super star protector as he joins thousands of others flying back home to Israel

An Israeli bodyguard of American superstar Taylor Swift returned to the Jewish state as a volunteer reserve soldier, in order to fight in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces against the Hamas terrorist organization.

"I have a pretty nice life in the U.S., a dream job, great friends and a comfortable home," the bodyguard told Israel Hayom, preferring not to give his name.

"I didn't have to come here, but I couldn't stand by while families were being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes,” he explained.

“Don't stand idly by. Don't be on the wrong side of history," he insisted.

"I stand not only with Israel, but with humanity. I'm here with humanity. Support Israel, support humanity!” the bodyguard pleaded, as the world watches the conflict, waiting to see what happens in the Middle East conflict.

Videos of the Israeli bodyguard had gone viral during the summer, due to the constant attention he paid to the pop star sensation Taylor Swift. Recordings showed him carefully observing the crowd while escorting the singer, resulting in many impressed comments on social media networks.

Swift, who has spoken out on numerous occasions on political and international issues, most notably in the upcoming U.S. elections, has so far not reacted publicly to the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and the ensuing war.

Her silence has drawn some criticism, particularly for the timing of her new concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which has been heavily promoted toward its cinema release on Friday.