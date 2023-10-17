On U.S. university campuses liberal free speech turns sour

Philanthropic organizations and prominent professors are questioning their ties with several prestigious universities over the response to the Hamas attack

In the latest pushback against what is seen as a U.S. university equivocation, and worse, in the face of the brutal slaughter Hamas inflicted on Israel on October 7, The Wexner Foundation, a prominent philanthropic organization, has announced it is ending its partnership with Harvard University’s Kennedy school.

The foundation said in a lengthy statement that it was “shocked and sickened” by the “dismal failure” of the University’s leadership to condemn the Hamas atrocities.

“In the absence of this clear moral stand, we have determined that the Harvard Kennedy School and the Wexner Foundation are no longer compatible partners,” the statement said, adding that “our core values and those of Harvard no longer align.”

For over 30 years, the Wexner Foundation facilitated year-long studies at Harvard for Israeli public service professionals.

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and his wife Batya have also dissociated themselves from the Kennedy School, telling CNN they were leaving the executive board because of “the lack of clear evidence of support from the University’s leadership for the people of Israel.”

U.S. universities, and especially Harvard, have come under increasing criticism for what many see as an at best vague reaction to the Hamas invasion on October 7, in which 1,400 Israelis were slaughtered and 200 were forcibly taken back to Gaza to be used as hostages by the terrorist organization.

Harvard and its president, Claudine Gay, have been slammed for not condemning outright a letter of over 30 student organizations which said Israel was solely to blame for the violence, and which made no mention of the Hamas atrocities.

The letter was released a day after the Hamas pogrom, but only two days later did Gay release a statement saying that the view of the student organizations did not reflect the views of Harvard. Her response, and that of the university, was slammed by around 350 faculty members who said it “fell short.”

U.S. universities, much as their counterparts elsewhere, like in the United Kingdom for example, have long been dominated by a cacophony of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel sentiment, to the point where even the university administration — in some cases — have noticed and been forced to intervene.

Harvard is not alone among the prestigious Ivy League schools to be fostering an anti-Israel climate. Jewish students at Columbia University were dismayed by the tepid response to the attacks issued by many of the college deans, and alarmed by the vociferous rally put on by the Students for Justice for Palestine organization.

Courtesy: Steven S. Student participants of the group Jews for Palestine hold a meeting on the Columbia University campus, New York.

The pro-Palestinian cheerleading has also seeped into classrooms. A lecturer from Stanford University has reportedly been suspended after singling out Jewish students in the classroom and then forcing them to stand apart and saying, “This is what Israel does to the Palestinians.”

Yale Professor Zareena Grewal is facing a petition to resign after tweeting on October 7 that “Israel is a murderous, genocidal settler state and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity.” Although Yale’s president did condemn the Hamas attacks, the university also said that Grewal had a right to post her own opinions on her own social media, The Hill reported.

And at Cornell University, Professor Russell Rickford addressed a pro-Palestinian rally and said the Hamas attack "shifted the balance of power" and called it “exhilarating.” Rickford, who has a history of pro-Palestinian activism, has so far defended the remarks. In an interview with the university's paper The Cornell Daily Sun, Rickford seemingly clarified that he was referring to "those first few hours, when they broke through the apartheid wall, that it seemed to be a symbol of resistance, and indeed a new phase of resistance in the Palestinian struggle.”

In response, the university's president Martha Pollack released a statement referring broadly to faculty statements, which read: "I am sickened by statements glorifying the evilness of Hamas terrorism. Any members of our community who have made such statements do not speak for Cornell."