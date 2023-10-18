U.S. President Biden lands in Israel for solidarity visit

Due to widespread unrest in the Middle East, Jordan cancelled a 4-party summit with the American president, amid at bringing together regional leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday landed in Israel for a solidarity visit, where he will be met by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following several trips by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior American officials.

Due to widespread unrest in the Middle East, Jordan had cancelled a 4-party summit with Biden, which was aimed at bringing together the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden is slated to meet with several senior officials in Israel, including the war cabinet, and privately with Netanyahu. The American president will also meet with families of hostages taken by the Hamas terrorist organization after its brutal attack, as well local Israeli hero Rachel from Ofakim.