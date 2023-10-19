Arrests were reported at a rally staged by Jewish Voices for Peace in the Capitol Building

At least one hundred protesters occupied a building of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday urging lawmakers and U.S. President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under Israeli airstrikes since a deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Jews say cease fire now" and "Not in our name," the activists sat clapping and singing on the floor of the rotunda of the Cannon House Office building and held up large banners that read "Ceasefire" and "Let Gaza Live".

The protest was organized by the group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a Jewish anti-Zionist organization. On its X (formerly Twitter) account, the JVP posted: “As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714715291702149176 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Capitol police said protests are not allowed inside the building and several demonstrators were arrested. "We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the U.S. Capitol police said in a statement on X.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714713228071096803 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Before the sit-in, hundreds of people had gathered on the National Mall near the Capitol urging the Biden administration to call for a cease-fire. "Biden really is the only one that has the power to pressure Israel right now and he needs to use that power to save innocent lives," said Hannah Lawrence, one of the protesters who had traveled down from Vermont to attend the protest.

Linda Holtzman, a rabbi from Philadelphia, demanded an immediate ceasefire and urged Biden to "open your eyes."

"Look at the devastation in Gaza. If you want to be able to live with yourself, you need to stand up and end the genocide," said Holtzman.

The protest was staged on Wednesday, the day of Biden’s solidarity visit to Israel. U.S. President expressed the White House’s commitment to support Israel in its war against Hamas.