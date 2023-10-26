At least 22 killed in mass shootings in Maine

Up to 60 people were wounded in the shootings, reportedly conducted by a military reservist

At least 22 people were killed and "many, many more" were wounded in shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening, city officials reported, overwhelming local hospitals with gunshot victims. The shooting spree took place at a bowling alley and a local restaurant and bar.

Rescue vehicles rushed in from around central Maine to tend to the wounded, and the two Lewiston hospitals "have called in every off-duty staff member that they could to deal with this," according to City Councilor Robert McCarthy who spoke with CNN.

U.S. President Joe Biden called to Maine's governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support, the White House stated.

Local police posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon inside the bowling alley. They later issued a bulletin for 40-year-old Robert Card, saying the suspect in the mass shooting "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Law enforcement "are investigating two active shooter events," the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook. "We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large."

“I am honestly in a state of shock. I am blessed that my team responded quickly and everyone is safe,” Melinda Small, the owner of the bar near the bowling alley, told The Associated Press. “But the same time, my heart is broken for this area and for what everyone is dealing with. I just feel numb.”

CNN reported that at least 50 to 60 people were injured in the incidents, citing multiple law enforcement sources, but said it was unclear how many of the injuries were the result of gunfire.

The suspect is reportedly a reservists and has military experience. He teaches how to manipulate a weapon to other soldiers, according to CNN.

Gun violence is alarmingly common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people and where attempts to clamp down on their spread are always met with stiff resistance. The U.S. has recorded over 500 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization.