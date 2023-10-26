New House Speaker Mike Johnson's first legislation is support for Israel

The House pledged to support Israel amid its war against Hamas in the first legislation under the new Speaker

Mike Johnoson, a Republican from Louisiana, was elected as the new House Speaker on Wednesday. The first legislation issued by the House under him was a declaration of solidarity with Israel.

Right after the election, Johnson stated that the U.S. is in times of "extraordinary crisis."

"Our nation's biggest ally in the Middle East is under attack," Johnson said. "The first bill I will bring to this floor will be in support of our dear friend Israel. We are overdue in getting it done," he added.

OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP Le nouveau président républicain de la Chambre des représentants aux Etats-Unis, Mike Johnson, le 25 octobre 2023

An Evangelical Christian, Johnson has a long history of supporting Israel. Back in 2020, he referred to his visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as “the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.”

Johnson was elected after a three-week leadership vacuum in the House. He is now pushing an “aggressive schedule” on several legislations, and the U.S. policy towards the Israel-Hamas war is no exception.

On his X (formerly Twitter), last week he called for prompting the House Speaker elections to “end Hamas forever.” Johnson stated that the U.S. has “an urgent need to act in support of our great ally, Israel, as they fight against Hamas terrorists.”

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund, a part of the U.S. largest pro-Israel organization that voices the U.S. Christian Zionists’ perspective to the elected officials, congratulated Johnson on the election and urged for intensifying help to Israel. “Supplemental aid for Israel in the wake of the October 7 massacre must move forward.”

The statement added that “the Countering Hate Against Israel, the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act, and legislation stopping the White House from unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian assets, are vital measures that demand immediate attention.”

U.S. Evangelicals historically stand with Israel, they have supported the country amid its current war against Hamas is no exception. Shortly after October 7, 90 prominent religious leaders across the U.S. issued “An Evangelical Statement in Support for Israel.”

According to the 2021 Pew Research Center report, 24% of adults in the U.S. describe themselves as Evangelical Protestants.

Yechezkel Kendil / GPO U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L), Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzahi Hanegbi, in Israel.

Before Johnsons' election, the U.S. stance in the ongoing war in the Middle East has also been in support of Israel. The Pentagon has been assisting Israeli security services in preparation for the ground operation in Gaza while U.S. President Joe Biden was the first head of state to pay Israel a solidarity visit amid its war against Hamas.