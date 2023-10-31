U.S. Senate confirms Jack Lew as next ambassador to Israel in 53-43 vote

U.S. Congress prepares to address funding for Israel in a package that includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine

U.S. Senate has confirmed Jack Lew as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, filling a crucial diplomatic post that had been vacant since July when Tom Nides left the administration.

The confirmation vote, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in a 53-43 outcome, with support primarily from Democrats and just two Republican Senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Despite some "legitimate concerns," Graham stressed the necessity of having a U.S. ambassador in Israel at this critical time.

The appointment of Jack Lew, who is of Jewish descent and possesses extensive experience in Washington, has been generally well-received. He served as White House chief of staff during the latter part of President Barack Obama's first term and as treasury secretary from 2013 to 2017.

Lew played a significant role in developing the memorandum of understanding on multiyear U.S. funding for Israel during the Clinton administration and was involved in securing essential funding for Israel's missile defense systems in the Obama administration.

As Congress prepares to address funding for Israel, the White House has proposed a broader package that includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine. However, some House Republicans oppose combining funding for both countries in one piece of legislation, which is expected to face resistance in the Senate.