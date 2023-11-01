Blinken schedules second Mid East regional tour, arriving Friday in Israel

U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Israeli government officials and 'make other stops in the region,' according to a State Department spokesman

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel on Friday, coming as part of a second tour of the Middle East since a war triggered by a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

He will "meet with Israeli government officials and make other stops in the region,” U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, without specifying which other countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II, with whom he "discussed urgent mechanisms to stem the violence, calm the rhetoric and reduce regional tensions,” a White House statement said on Tuesday evening.

Biden reiterated "the United States' unwavering support for Jordan,” and the two men "agreed that it is essential to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly removed from Gaza.”

A marathon tour of the region was already carried out by Blinken in mid-October, making two visits to Israel, as well as to several Arab countries. The Secretary of State also spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, to whom he reiterated American support for Israel's right to defend itself, while calling on the country to take "steps to minimize harm to civilians,” Miller said in a separate statement.

Also on Tuesday, Blinken argued during a congressional hearing that the Palestinian Authority (PA) should regain control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas, and that international third parties could perhaps play a role during an interim period.

"At some point, what would make the most sense is for an effective and reinvigorated Palestinian Authority to have responsibility for the governance and, ultimately, the security of Gaza," he said at a hearing repeatedly interrupted by protesters, demanding to "save the children of Gaza.”

However, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told The Guardian that President Mahmoud Abbas and himself won’t accept running the affairs of Gaza without a “comprehensive” solution involving the West Bank.