U.S. MQ-9 drones are helping to search for hostages held in Gaza - report

The United States has used drones to gather intelligence over the Gaza Strip, to aid in efforts to locate hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attack on Israel, according to the New York Times.

The report cited Pentagon officials, saying the drones have been operating in the Gaza Strip since October 8, just a day after the start of the war, this follows flight paths previously exposed by Flightradar24.

According to the NYT, the drones were aiding Israeli efforts to locate the hostages, by searching for signs of life and transmitting the information to rescue teams in Israel. The drones reportedly focused mainly on the southern Gaza Strip.

While the Israel Defense Forces conducts frequent reconnaissance flights over the Strip, Pentagon officials confirmed that this was the first time that American drones operated over Gaza. The drones were reportedly unarmed and did not support the Israeli offensive.

The NYT revealed that there were at least six MQ-9 drones involved in the effort, saying the U.S. aircraft was being used for surveillance missions, due to its sophisticated sensors and ability to stay in the air for more than 20 hours at a time.

United States Air Force (USAF) airmen stand near a USAF MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at Ali al-Salem airbase, about 60 kilometres north of Kuwait City, on October 2, 2013.

The United States has previously used the drone to carry out strikes and gather intelligence in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. The MQ-9 can be found in several militaries around the world, but it is not part of the IDF arsenal.